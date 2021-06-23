Cancel
Dr. Praveen Buddiga: "Humble respectfulness"

Cover picture for the articleI was inspired by people’s ability to social distance, wash hands with sanitizer, and wear masks which are all public health preventive measures that usually are applied during a 1 in 100 years pandemic. Also the rapid adaptability of most Americans to work from home and frontline workers such as health professionals, fire, police, paramedics who mobilized with protective gear and managed this pandemic from further spread. Unfortunately, there have been thousands of deaths and sacrifices made by adults as well as children for the greater good of society. Universal understanding of the necessity to close large gatherings, sporting events, restaurants, college graduations and large entertainment events. When there is a majority of good behavior there is also the presence of poor behavior and this was what I found most disappointing. Certain groups of people were involved in mask shaming, not adherent to social distancing or challenging other public preventive health measures such as the vaccination efforts with false claims and misconceptions based on hearsay. When we are in a crisis in America, it usually brings us all together such as the national emergency terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001 where we stood united against the forces of darkness. Unforeseen and unexpected was the rapidity that this silent enemy known as the “viral pandemic” polarized the country and as a consequence the United States suffered with more than 595,000 deaths.

