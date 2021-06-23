Cancel
Charli D’Amelio Hasn’t Mastered Eyeliner Either

By Bella Cacciatore
Glamour
Glamour
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Between her TikTok following of 118 million, a clothing line, and a reality TV show on the horizon, it's safe to say that Charli D'Amelio has mastered the art of the hustle. She's so good at multitasking, in fact, that she takes an interview with me while recovering from her wisdom teeth surgery. Aside from the fact that she's taking press calls while on bedrest, the 17-year-old is as close to a regular teenager as it gets—she's fun and bubbly while she chats about her must-have snacks, adventures in failed DIY haircuts, and even her retainers.

