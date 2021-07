Sometimes the noise of life is overwhelming. At times I find it difficult to speak my truth and I feel guilty for allowing my own negative thoughts and the opinions of others to affect me in a way that silences my voice. And if I’m honest with myself, it has played a huge part in my vulnerability. I’ve been hurt in the past. A few years ago, I was abandoned and left in the dark by a boy who abused my emotions. At the time, I couldn’t understand how he walked away so easily. However, it was his self-arrogance that set me free. And I won’t apologize for this interjection because he should have taken a long look at his own reflection, especially after his careless deception.