Lukas Schween of Schween & Schween Architects: “Hard work beats talent”

This is the second article in our series “Freelance Voices,” and celebrates the experience of freelancers in Australia. As a side project to the Global Survey on Freelancing the Agile Talent Collaborative is leading together with the University of Toronto, I’m inviting platforms in different countries to share their freelancers’ experience: the work, life, challenges, and the impact of remote work and Covid. For Australia, which boasted over four million full- and part-time freelancers in 2015, and continued to grow rapidly since then, it’s my pleasure to introduce Mash, a fast growing freelance platform operating from Melbourne, working across SE Asia and globally, and collaborating with clients like Breitling and ONE Championship. MASH is disrupting traditional marketing and advertising agency work, and delivering innovative solutions to great companies in Australia, Europe and the US. Although the Mash platform includes a rich mix of senior independent professionals from many countries, this report focuses on their Australian freelancers.