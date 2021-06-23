Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Lukas Schween of Schween & Schween Architects: “Hard work beats talent”

By Jason Hartman
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHard work beats talent — If you set your mind to something and you work really hard and commit to the task, you will inevitably become talented at what you do. Even if you are very talented already, without putting in the work, you will never see success. Hard work and talent often benefit of each other.

thriveglobal.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Sustainable Design#Internships#German#Oxford Brookes University#Cloud Nine#Aston Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Country
Germany
Related
EntertainmentWallpaper*

Creatives connect with American hardwood

For more than 25 years, the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) has been building a distinctive and creative brand for US hardwoods. Now two new books build on its mission to inspire creatives and consumers alike to connect with its sustainable materials. By demonstrating the performance and aesthetic potential of...
EconomyArchDaily

Madame Architect's Julia Gamolina: "The More Architects Can Accumulate Skills to Run a Business and Tell a Compelling Story, the Better Their Work Will Be"

Madame Architect, the platform dedicated to the built environment and to the empowerment, advancement, and visibility of the women who work in it, has just reached a milestone, publishing over 250 interviews with the females who shape our world. “Designed to break the architect’s mold”, the website was founded 3 years ago by Julia Gamolina, an architect that shaped her own path in the field, becoming Director of Strategy at Trahan Architects, focusing on the business, its development, growth, and evolution.
U.K.Poets and Quants

Meet Seye Onabolu, Aston Business School

Fun fact about yourself: I speak fluent Greek. Business School program: MBA and MSc Accounting and Finance – Aston Business School. Can you tell us about your role and what it entails?. I am co-founder and CEO of Sona Circle Recruitment, a non-profit social enterprise based in the UK which...
AustraliaPosted by
Forbes

Freelance Voices: MASH Shares The Stories Of Australian Freelancers

This is the second article in our series “Freelance Voices,” and celebrates the experience of freelancers in Australia. As a side project to the Global Survey on Freelancing the Agile Talent Collaborative is leading together with the University of Toronto, I’m inviting platforms in different countries to share their freelancers’ experience: the work, life, challenges, and the impact of remote work and Covid. For Australia, which boasted over four million full- and part-time freelancers in 2015, and continued to grow rapidly since then, it’s my pleasure to introduce Mash, a fast growing freelance platform operating from Melbourne, working across SE Asia and globally, and collaborating with clients like Breitling and ONE Championship. MASH is disrupting traditional marketing and advertising agency work, and delivering innovative solutions to great companies in Australia, Europe and the US. Although the Mash platform includes a rich mix of senior independent professionals from many countries, this report focuses on their Australian freelancers.
Americaswaheagle.com

Americans free to work hard, follow dreams

In my last letter, I explained my support for the 2nd Amendment and how important it is if we want to remain free. I shared how Switzerland dealt with the right to bear arms. What I reported was 100% correct when my parents immigrated to America, and remained so for many years. I still have family there and called my cousin to see if things had changed. Her husband reported that about 20 years ago, the country began suffering from the same Socialist/Communist idealogical invasion America is dealing with. Apparently there are now a small number of home invasions.
Agriculturefresnoalliance.com

Farmworkers Work Hard: How Do They Age?

Immigrants are the main labor force in the U.S. agricultural industry. Without immigrants we wouldn’t have vegetables and fruits on our tables. And even beyond the fields, immigrants perform jobs that require intensive physical strength, such as those in packing and dairy plants. We also can find immigrants taking care of our elders.
Economyabnormalreturns.com

Longform links: working hard

Thursdays are all about longform links on Abnormal Returns. You can check out last week’s linkfest including a look at uncertain life of Wall Street whistleblowers. "Working hard is not just a dial you turn up to 11. It's a complicated, dynamic system that has to be tuned just right at each point."
Real EstateThrive Global

Dan Coakley of PMG Affordable: “Never lose sight of putting people first”

Focus on partnering with the right people and the right organizations. For instance, the Tampa Housing Authority who we are working with on Robles Park Village is the gold standard of all organizations we have worked with in the past. It is so important to find organizations, places or people that share your vision and value structure.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
TheStreet

A Three-Part Plan For HR Excellence: Digitization, Talent, And The Future Of Work

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR leaders trying to navigate a rapidly changing workplace environment now have a clear set of objectives to focus on: digitization, talent, and the future of work. That is the central finding of a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA). The report, titled Creating People Advantage 2021: The Future of People Management Priorities , is being released today.
Food & DrinksMontana Standard

Market built with faith and hard work

Isabela Asian Market brings back memories of childhood flavors. I think of my friend, Clare and her family gatherings in my San Francisco Bay area neighborhood with endless bites of lumpia and pancit — Filipino egg rolls and fried rice noodles. At this bright and neatly kept store, I find the rice noodles, oyster sauce, and bitter melon my father cooked with.
Photographythisis50.com

Imagesbyahmadj is the True Example of Consistency and Hard Work

Success never comes easily to anyone; you have to give your blood, sweat, and tears to make your name. Hence, imagesbyahmadj is an example of true inspiration for those who want to achieve their dreams. Originally named Ahmad Jordan aka PitchaMane, his public nickname made him popular among the masses....
EntertainmentLifehacker

I'm Talent Manager ChiChi Anyanwu and This Is How I Work

During the pandemic, ChiChi Anyanwu made the bold decision to start her own talent management company, Chi Talent Management, managing the careers of actors in theater, film, and television. Her company is part of a small number of Black woman-owned agencies, so I chatted with ChiChi to see just how she makes it all happen.
Charlottesville, VAArgus Press

Hard work, hope gave young entrepreneurs a taste of success

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — They wanted it, they went for it and they got it. Faith Kelley and Neil Wood are the two young entrepreneurs behind the new spring water company Civil Water. The aluminum-bottled and environmentally friendly beverage is popping up on shelves around the area, including at Kindness Cafe, Rebecca’s Natural Foods, Market Street Market and Crozet Market, as well as Farm Fresh in Richmond.
Middle Easttalesbuzz.com

Israeli cargo ship hit by unidentified weapon in Indian Ocean

An Israeli cargo ship was struck by an unidentified weapon Saturday in the Indian Ocean, according to reports. The Hyperion Two sustained only minor damage and there were no casualties in the attack, which Israeli defense forces say may have been ordered by Iran, according to a report in the Israeli daily Haaretz.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Carlota Casiraghi publicly reappears with Prince Albert

Last Friday July 2 Alberto and Charlene from Monaco they were serving a decade together. A bittersweet anniversary, as she is in her native South Africa as a result of her health problems. It is for this reason that they have not been able to spend this special date together for them, since the princess he continues to recover from his ailments. The sovereign has continued with his official agenda and has attended a very important event in the world of sport: the Monte Carlo International Jumping Competition. However, he has not been alone because his niece has accompanied him, Carlota Casiraghi.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

A Major X Class Solar Flare Just Slammed Into Earth

The strongest solar flare seen in four years erupted from the surface of the sun early Saturday and smacked into our planet’s atmosphere eight minutes later. An explosion from a new and unnamed sunspot produced the X-class flare, the first of solar cycle 25. The blast of x-rays traveled toward...
EducationPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Juhina Elmajdoub, ESADE Business School

“Libyan Canadian adventurer and scholar, experiencing the world through travel, work, books and people.”. Fun fact about yourself: Inspired by my love of Korean pop culture, I self-taught myself Korean and achieved B1 level proficiency. Undergraduate School and Degree: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, Masters of Applied science in...