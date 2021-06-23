Cancel
Teri Healy of The Realtors Circle: “Self-motivation and self-discipline are key”

By Jason Hartman
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-motivation and self-discipline are key. If you don’t have these, you need to find a way to learn them. No one cares if you sleep in, show up or meet your daily goals. Having success in making and keeping promises to yourself is critical. If that’s a struggle, a good way is to start is by making small, non-negotiable commitments in areas outside of real estate. You could decide to wake up 20 minutes earlier each morning, for example to workout, journal or read. Learning to exercise this muscle and then mapping it onto your business works wonders.

