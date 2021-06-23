Teri Healy of The Realtors Circle: “Self-motivation and self-discipline are key”

Editor's note: This feature appears in the July 2021 edition of MReport Magazine, available here. Over the years and throughout roles, people often receive something that sticks with them, and which helps them become the leader or employee they strive to be. Whether it is excellent advisors, managers, and mentors, or a book, leadership course, and so on, there is always a source to greatness. For those in leadership roles, the goal is to strive toward becoming that person for your team: a confidant and advisor, as well as the person to lean on when they’re facing challenges.