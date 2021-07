New product introduction. Reducing time to market is critical in the hyper-competitive comms industry and is a longtime pain point for many service providers. As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Rutherford. Jason Rutherford is Senior Vice President and General manager of Oracle Communications, Applications business. Previously, Rutherford worked as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for KORE Telematics. His focus is on Oracle’s Digital Experience for Communications (DX4C) and B/OSS portfolio.