Just three and a half months after giving birth, Emily Ratajkowski is already back in her daisy dukes! She looked summer chic and casual while out and about on June 28. Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, were photographed out in New York City on June 28. Emily looked cool and comfortable in a pair of daisy dukes, which she paired with a white t-shirt, white sneakers, and a red baseball cap. She also wore sunglasses to combat the sunny New York City day. The model held tight to her newborn son, Sylvester, who she held in her arms as she headed to the car.