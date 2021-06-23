NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Proven model shows predictions, picks to win, teams to avoid
The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs for the first time in 18 years last season, ending the longest postseason drought in the NFL. The Browns also won a playoff game for the first time since 1995, as they knocked off the rival Steelers to make their postseason return even sweeter. Now, after winning 11 regular season games and posting their best regular season record since 2007, the Browns could be considered among the strongest 2022 Super Bowl picks from the AFC.www.cbssports.com