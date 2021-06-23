Adley Grace Berkbigler
Adley Grace Berkbigler, 3 years old, of Bloomsdale, MO, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at home in Bloomsdale, MO. She was born October 2, 2017 in Festus, MO. She is survived by Parents, Brian & Samantha Berkbigler of Bloomsdale, MO; Three Sisters, Makayla Berkbigler of Bloomsdale, MO, Kimberly Berkbigler of Bloomsdale, MO, Brynlee Berkbigler of Bloomsdale, MO; Paternal Grandfather, James (Cheryl) Berkbigler of Sainte Genevieve, MO; Paternal Grandmother, Kelly (Ray) Walter of Arnold, MO; Maternal Grandparents, Roger (Jodie) Crocker of Bloomsdale, MO; Paternal Great-grandmother, Maryann Berkbigler of Sainte Genevieve, MO; Paternal Great-grandfather, Jerome (Nel) Lipp of Sainte Genevieve, MO; Maternal Great Grandparents, Wayne (Cindy) Callahan of Bloomsdale, MO & Roger (Cathy) Crocker of Festus, MO; Maternal Great Great Grandparents Ernest (Dorothy) Ditch of Bloomsdale, MO; Uncle Nathan “Bubby” Crocker of Bloomsdale, MO.www.stegenherald.com