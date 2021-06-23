Cancel
Steve Kerr thinks Kevin Durant is more gifted than Michael Jordan: 'An entirely different breed'

By Jordan Cohn
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wow. The day has finally come. The moment has arrived in which we're not debating whether the GOAT of basketball is Michael Jordan or LeBron James. But that's not because the GOAT debate has been settled — don't be silly — it's just that another talking point, another name, has been brought up that complicates things a little bit. For that, you can thank Warriors and Olympic Team USA coach Steve Kerr, who has been a teammate of Michael Jordan and a coach of Kevin Durant. He said something that naturally put the two head-to-head and, eventually, gave one player the advantage in terms of natural skill set and physical tools.

610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
