Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton + More Part of ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ Tribute Album

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton and a few other country artists are among the acts from all genres paying tribute to the legendary rock band Metallica on a new project. The Metallica Blacklist collects more than four dozen artists, all covering their favorite song from Metallica's lauded self-titled album from 1991, more commonly known as The Black Album.

koel.com
Community Policy
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
J Balvin
Person
Doug Band
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Darius Rucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blacklist#Americana#Metallica Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Autism
Related
Arlington, TXEW.com

Mickey Guyton releases 'Heartbreak Song' video -- exclusive

Mickey Guyton, the 33-year-old powerhouse vocalist out of Arlington, Texas, made her country music introduction last year with her resilient single “Better Than You Left Me.” There, she promises an ex-lover that he “don’t know her anymore.” On her followup, “Heartbreak Song,” which dropped this summer, she goes and shows him how much stronger she’s become.
MusicHollywood Life

Lauren Alaina Goes Sleek, Chic & Glam At The CMT Music Awards For Jon Pardi Performance

Things are getting good because Lauren Alaina has arrived at the CMT Music Awards! See her stunning red carpet look!. It is a night of country music and collaborations at the CMT Music Awards! As she prepares to go on Florida Georgia Line‘s “I Love My Country” tour this summer, Lauren Alaina is gracing the red carpet for tonight’s big event. Ahead of her highly-anticipated performance with Jon Pardi on the Ram Trucks Side Stage, the singer looked dazzling in a one-of-a-kind look! She rocked a black chic jumpsuit that featured a silver sequin top on one side, while the other half was a ruched tulle fabric that went into a skirt. Literally only Lauren Alaina could pull this off! The “Getting Good” singer put her hair up in a sleek top knot with a long side bang.
Peoria, IL1057thexrocks.com

Metallica Unleash The ‘Blacklist 30th Anniversary’ Of The Black Album, Featuring 50 Plus Artists Covering Songs!

Well, Peoria Metallica fans, the time has come! Who’s ready to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Metallica Black Album?? Today, the band has unveiled their “Blacklist 30th Anniversary” plans for the album, which is one massive ambitious concepts ever unleashed by anyone in the music world. An unprecedented 50-plus artists have recorded their own versions of multiple Metallica songs from the album, covering all genres, cultures, continents, and more. Each artist chose their favorite song from the ‘Black’ album. The track listing is unbelievable, check this out! Six different versions of “Enter Sandman”, by artists like Juanes, Weezer, Alessia Cara and more. Seven different versions of “Sad But True”, by amazing artists like Jason Isbell, and the 400 Unit, Royal, St. Vincent, White Reaper, as an example. “Nothing Else Matters” performed by Miley Cyrus featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith is also included. Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker also perform that song as well. The list of performers and legendary artists is simply amazing. All profits go to charity. Check out this awesome video on the project. What’s your favorite song on the ‘Black’ Album??? Is this your favorite Metallica album ever??
MusicNo Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Dylan Goes Digital, Mickey Guyton, and an All Americana Movement

First he went electric, and now he’s going fully digital. Bob Dylan announced this week a streaming concert to take place on Veeps on July 18. Called “Shadow Kingdom,” the stream will be his first performance since December 2019 and will feature songs from across his catalog, according to a press release. Learn more and get tickets (for a surprisingly affordable $25!) here.
Musictalentrecap.com

Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Among Artists Featured on Huge New Metallica Tribute Album

Want to hear Miley Cyrus and Pharrell cover Metallica? You’re in luck, because both former The Voice coaches appear on the band’s upcoming anniversary album, along with over 50 other artists. The project commemorates the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s self-titled “Black Album.” All proceeds from the release will go to...
MusicMiddletown Press

Metallica to Drop 'Black Album' Box With 53-Song Tribute Set Featuring Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin

Metallica are giving their iconic 1991 self-titled album — known as “The Black Album” — the 30 th anniversary treatment with the usual remaster/ hardcover book / multiple live albums and DVDs. But most interesting of all is “The Metallica Blacklist,” a 53-track tribute album featuring covers of the album’s songs — with 100% of the proceeds going to charities — by a head-spinning array of artists that reads like a Pitchfork playlist: St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin with the Neptunes, Mac DeMarco, Kamasi Washington, Rina Sawayama, and many more (see the full list of artists, covers and charities below.
Musicghostcultmag.com

Metallica Announces Massive 30th-Anniversary Edition of “The Black Album” and “Metallica Blacklist” Covers Album by Stars from Across Music

Metallica has long teased a celebration for their commercial blockbuster Metallica aka “The Black Album” all year. It is the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen SoundScan, outselling every release in every genre over the past 30 years. Now they have announced a massic digital, CD, and DVD – Blu-ray release. To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the Grammy-winning, 16-times-platinum-certified Black Album is receiving its definitive re-release. Remastered for ultimate sound quality, The Black Album remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180-gram double vinyl LP, standard CD and 3 CD expanded edition, digital, and limited edition deluxe box set (containing the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card). The band will also release a second, massive tribute album by Pop and Rock stars the world over. Pre-orders are live with the link below. Watch trailers for the two albums and assorted other new Black Album content that band has released.
Musicloudersound.com

Ghost, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro to salute Metallica on epic The Metallica Blacklist album

As expected, Metallica are set to reissue the ‘Black Album’ in September in acknowledgement of their fifth album’s 30th anniversary. This deluxe reissue will be accompanied by the release of a huge, 53-artist Metallica tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist, featuring artists such as Ghost, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus (with Elton John), St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Idles, The Hu, Dave Gahan, Weezer, Chase & Status and covering tracks from the 1991 album.
MusicPunknews.org

Metallica announce 53-song covers album featuring OFF!, The Chats, Pup, more

Metallica have announced that they will be releasing a covers album called The Metallica Blacklist. The album features 53 artists covering songs from their 1991 self-titled album to celebrate its 30th anniversary and all proceeds will be going to charity. The band will also be releasing a remastered version of Metallica . Both will be available digitally September 10 with physical copies available in October. Artists on the covers album include The Chats, OFF!, Pup, Diet Cig, Weezer, IDLES,Ghost, and Miley Cyrus. A video for Miley Cyrus's cover of "Nothing Else Matters" featuring Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith has also been released. Metallica released Hardwired . . . To Self Destruct in 2016. Check out the trailer, video, and tracklist below.
MusicBillboard

Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and Brothers Osborne on Country’s More Inclusive Future

A few weeks ago, T.J. Osborne — half of the powerhouse country duo Brothers Osborne — received a particularly memorable text message. Earlier this year, T.J. came out publicly as gay in a landmark moment for a genre with few out superstars, and his fellow artist Jamey Johnson was the latest of countless peers who reached out with a message of support. “It’s better to be hated for who you are,” texted Johnson, “than loved for what you’re not.”
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Juanes & JBalvin Take Part in Historical 'Black Album' Covers By Metallica

Hey Latin lovers, it's K Marie, A white girl in a Hispanic world! Did you hear about the new monumental Black Album, Metallica's Black List covers compilation? Holy moly, this is so good! It's an album that features 53 cover songs by a number of acts. And its not just artists like Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers taking part in it. But also incredible Latin artists like Juanes, J Balvin, Mon Laferte, José Madero, Ha-ash, and Rodrigo y Gabriela. The release of their 1991 self-titled LP, with also the compilation, will both be released on.
Rock Musicallaccess.com

Metallica Releasing 'Metallica (Remastered)' & 'The Metallica Blacklist'

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark, self-titled fifth album -- a.k.a. "The Black Album" (released AUGUST 12th, 1991) with two new releases, "METALLICA (Remastered)" and "The METALLICA Blacklist," coming on SEPTEMBER 10th. "The METALLICA Blacklist," which includes different artists from various genres doing their...