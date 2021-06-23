KeyBank makes Points of Light list of 50 most community-minded companies

Nearly two-thirds of bankers believe the branch-based banking model will be “dead” within five years, according to a new study. The pessimism on branches and the style of banking that comes with them stems from a study earlier this year by The Economist Intelligence Unit, on behalf of banking software provider Temenos, that surveyed 305 banking executives about the future of the industry. And 65% said branch banking would be dead in five years, up from 59% last year and 35% in 2018, according to the study.