KeyBank makes Points of Light list of 50 most community-minded companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- KeyBank has been listed on the Points of Light’s 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. The Civic 50 Honorees showcase how companies use their individual time, skills and other resources toward creating a social impact in their companies and communities. Launched in 2012, the program selects honorees based on four dimensions of their corporate citizen and social impact programs: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurements.www.cleveland.com