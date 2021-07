STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD alleges that a 30-year-old woman injured three officers at Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton. Octavia Bryant who lives on Warren Street in the Stapleton Houses was arrested for the incident where police responded around 8 a.m. on Wednesday to a 911 call of a disorderly woman at the hospital at 355 Bard Ave., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.