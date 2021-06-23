Cancel
NFL

Raiders’ Carl Nassib tops NFL jersey sales for second straight day after coming out

By Jesse Pantuosco
 10 days ago
Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history Monday by coming out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so. The 28-year-old, who you may remember from Hard Knocks when HBO chronicled Browns training camp in 2018 (Nassib was seen instructing teammates on their finances, explaining terms like “compound interest”), has received virtually universal support from the NFL, eliciting praise from commissioner Roger Goodell, coach Jon Gruden and former Penn State teammate Saquon Barkley (now of the New York Giants), among others.

