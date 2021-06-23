Jeff Darlington: People ‘underestimate’ how close Tom Brady was to joining Saints

The NFL's off-season has had no shortage of drama whether it's been with Aaron Rodgers, Tua, and now Tom Brady, it's been as entertaining as ever. Most recently Tom Brady appeared on "The Shop" and claimed there was a team that passed on him to stick with the guy they had already. As Brady put it, "You are sticking with that m---------er? So who was Brady talking about when he said that? Nobody better than ESPN's Jeff Darlington to try and decipher it. Darlington joined The Joe Rose Show on Tuesday morning and gave us his explanation of Brady's comments. He also touched on many other NFL headlines as well. You can listen to the full conversation above.