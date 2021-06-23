Cancel
Jeff Darlington: People ‘underestimate’ how close Tom Brady was to joining Saints

By Jesse Pantuosco
610 Sports Radio
 10 days ago
Much has been made of Tom Brady’s comments on an upcoming episode of The Shop, an HBO talk show co-produced by LeBron James and agent Maverick Carter. In an episode slated to air Friday night, Brady discussed his 2020 free agency with fellow guests Draymond Green, Kid Cudi and comedian Chelsea Handler, marveling at one team in particular that, probably against their better judgment, decided to pass on the decorated 43-year-old.

