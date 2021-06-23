Unanimous SCOTUS City of Philadelphia Opinion Covers Narrow Ground
The City of Philadelphia routinely enters contracts with private foster care agencies that operate under state statutory criteria to place children with foster families. Last week, in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, the United States Supreme Court considered whether the city could refuse to refer children for placement to Catholic Social Services, which has contracted with the city to provide foster care services for more than 50 years, because CSS refused to certify both unmarried couples and same-sex married couples as prospective foster families.www.law.com