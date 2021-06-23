Cancel
Latham Reps Esports Platform Skillz in Securities Suit Over SPAC Merger

Cover picture for the articleLatham & Watkins partners Matthew Rawlinson and Hilary H. Mattis and associate Daniel Robert Gherardi have stepped in to represent esports platform Skillz and other defendants in a securities class action that centers on the company’s 2020 SPAC merger with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The complaint, filed May 7 in California Northern District Court by Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe and Lowey Dannenberg, accuses the defendants of misleading investors regarding the platform’s ability to attract new users and future profitability. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:21-cv-03450, Jedrzejczyk v. Skillz Inc. et al.

