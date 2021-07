Along with this week's news that Niantic is finally removing many of the extended pandemic bonuses from Pokémon GO, the mobile game developer announced new "exploration bonuses" meant to encourage players to get out in the world. I've written here before that the key for Niantic is to strike a balance between the old ways of the game and the new, post-pandemic Pokémon GO by adding incentive to go out rather than removing the features that have come to be status quo for more than a year now. Well, now we know what that's going to look like, and it does indeed come at the cost of the pandemic bonuses. Let's take a look.