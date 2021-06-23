Knights in the Nightmare Switch and Mobile Remaster Announced

Although the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021 was a few days ago, the fair could not leave us without our ration of succulent news about the Pokémon saga. On this occasion, the protagonist delivery of them has been Pokémon Unite, a new and revolutionary bet within the series. Pokémon Unite is a MOBA in the way of League of Legends in which we will dispute 5 vs 5 battles in real time. But there are still more changes, because the game will be free-to-play, will arrive, in addition to Nintendo Switch, to mobile devices (Android and iOS), and will feature cross-play between both platforms. The news announced today are related to its recently confirmed release date: July 2021 on Nintendo Switch Y September 2021 on mobile (That is, we can get the glove … this summer!).