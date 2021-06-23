Cancel
Knights in the Nightmare Switch and Mobile Remaster Announced

By Josh Tolentino
Siliconera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSting will remaster its JRPG-shoot-’em-up hybrid Knights in the Nightmare for the Switch and mobile devices. It was originally released in 2008 for the Nintendo DS and ported to the PlayStation Portable in 2010. The game will appear on the Switch and mobile devices within 2021 in Japan. The announcement was delivered via Sting’s official Twitter account. Other than the initial announcement, its targeted platforms, and expected release window, no other information is available.

