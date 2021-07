The Eagle Nebula is a young open cluster of stars located in the constellation Serpins. Swiss astronomer Jean Phillippe de Cheseaux discovered it in 1745. The dark nebulosity near the center of M16 are famously known as The Pillars of Creation, Imaged by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. The Eagle Nebula is part of an active star formation region about 7,000 light-years away from Earth. Amateur visual astronomers can view the core of the Eagle Nebula with a telescope or pair of binoculars and will be able to see about 20 stars clearly surrounded by gas and dust illuminated by the surrounding stars. Under absolute dark skies one might get a small faint glimpse of the three Pillars also.