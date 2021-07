In 2020 I ran 3 marathons — the first time ever that I had run 3 marathons in the same calendar year. And none of them went as well as I had hoped…. February 29, US Olympic Trials: I was fit for the trials, but it seems that I wasn’t well enough rested (I ran NYC in November 2019, 3 months earlier) or the hills just got to me. Or I was over confident. Consider me humbled.