Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to two separate fatal motorcycle collisions in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. At 2:49 p.m., firefighters and an air ambulance arrived at the scene of a vehicle vs motorcycle in the Lompoc Valley at Purisima and Mission Gate Roads. The motorcyclist, a male in his 20s, was on the ground with major injuries and was later determined to be deceased, said Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli.