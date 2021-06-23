Cancel
12 Months of Gardening

By Jeff Burgess
Log Cabin Democrat
 12 days ago

One of the happy things about the quickly changing weather here is it gives us lots of conversation starters. My neighbor would be totally lost about what to say if the weather stayed the same. All the spring rain resulted in bountiful productivity in the early cool weather garden. Now,...

www.thecabin.net
#Vegetable Garden#Vegetable Oil#Citrus Fruit#Beetles#The Old Farmers Almanac
Cass County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

How to keep tomato plants healthy and happy

America’s gardeners love tomatoes. The homegrown tomato consistently tops the vegetable popularity chart, as gardeners strive to keep plants healthy and the fruits blemish-free. My wife, Mary, and I are no exception to the tomato growing frenzy. Each year we plant about 30 tomato plants, eating what we can and...
Wallingford, CTRecord-Journal

Wallingford Garden Club

Wallingford Garden Club celebrated National Garden Week with WGC Civic volunteers renovating a section of the Agnes B Campos Memorial Garden at the Wallingford Senior Center. Chair Kathy Bryson coordinated the effort with the cleaning and designing the garden section using left over plants from the WGC plant sale, specifically German Iris, Daylilies, Sedum. Invasives like mugwort, Autumn Olive and Chinese Bittersweet were removed for the new plants. The area was covered with Cedar mulch from the Wallingford Recycling Center. Water was made available by WSC director Bill Viola. Volunteers were: Cathleen Cullen, Shirley Hall, Mary Ellen Morganti, Martha Shea, Carmelina Villani, Donna Bush, Kathy Bryson and ET.
GardeningLifehacker

Follow These Instagram Gardeners to Inspire Your Dream Garden

When it comes to finding inspiration for your garden you could turn to an average internet search or tutorial, but nothing beats a daily feed of your favorite charismatic and innovative gardeners on social media. Here are some Instagram gardeners and conservatories to follow for both gardening advice and encouragement...or just some natural beauty to add to your daily scroll.
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: The art of watering the garden

“The watering of a garden requires as much judgement as the seasoning of a soup.”—Helena Rutherfurd Ely. With all the heat these last couple of weeks, I am starting to question the number of potted containers and various hanging plants I should have in and around my yard. With as hot as it has been, it has been taking over an hour to water everything and that is just the containers, hanging baskets and raised vegetable garden. However, I know if I want beautiful flowers and delicious vegetables, I have to make sure they have enough water. If they do not get enough water, they can develop all kinds of problems and even die.
GardeningHanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Tips for a successful July garden

Be easy on yourself and on your garden this month. Do everything you can to conserve water. Enjoy the harvest of the summer garden. PLANTING: Don't plant ornamental plants in July. Instead use your water to keep the vegetable garden, orchard, and existing plants (especially trees) healthy. Edibles to plant include tomato, basil, and artichoke from well-developed seedlings. From seed, plant corn, winter and summer squash, radish, peas, bulb and green onion. Late in the month, you can start seeds for fall-harvested vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, chard, kale, and cabbage. Plant in the ground or start seeds in containers for transplanting in September.
Animalskvrr.com

Melinda’s Garden Moment: Pollinator Garden

Pollinators are responsible for about 75% of the food we eat. The European honeybee is the most well known but our native bees are also critically important. We can help our native bees and gardens by reducing or eliminating the use of pesticides and providing shelter as well as food and water.
Crewe, VAfarmvilleherald.com

Garden Club visits Cynthia Wood’s garden

The members of the Nora Lancaster Garden Club toured Dr. Cynthia Wood’s flower garden in Crewe Tuesday, June 15. Wood’s expansive garden is mainly comprised of native plants and herbs, using creative and artistic groupings. Following the tour, the group had lunch at the Herb Cottage in Blackstone.
GardeningTimes-Online

Dakota Gardener: Working in the Garden With Kids

Or do you avoid anything to do with gardening because of unpleasant experiences, maybe related to garden chores?. My gardening memories are good: weeding on hot summer days listening to my Walkman (yes, I am that old), picking green beans and harvesting sweet corn. The “rosy glow” around my memories explains, in part, why I work with plants and garden at home.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Gardening Around a Historic Home

Today we’re visiting with Sid Raisch. We garden at the historic Dawson House in Hillsboro, Ohio. Our family moved to this 1890s home eleven years ago. There was really no historically significant landscape here then. There were some overgrown badly placed yews (Taxus sp., Zones 5–9), some rather poor white lilacs (Syringa vularis, Zones 3–7), and a half-dozen aged sugar maples (Acer saccharum, Zones 3–8) from the original landscape that had been poorly pruned and were suffering wounds and aged condition. Previous owners made some efforts with new plantings that became part of the current garden whether transplanted or encouraged to flourish in place. Over our time we’ve lost several of the original big maples and have planted many new futures with scarlet oak (Quercus coccinea, Zones 4–9), bald cypress (Taxodium distichum, Zones 4–9), copper beech (Fagus sylvatica ‘Purpurea’, Zones 4–7), sweetgum (Liquidambar styraciflua, Zones 5–9), and more.
Gardeningagdaily.com

8 of the best garden tools for first-time gardeners

Do you ever feel the urge to start your own garden, but just get that overwhelming feeling? After you have looked up the different plants and know where you want to seed each one for optimal growth, you might need help finding the right garden tools. Look no further! Finding the best garden tools for a successful season is important — without the right tools, the job can get pretty weedy (garden puns anyone?).
Eastsound, WAIslands Sounder

New location for Garden C on Garden Club Tour

Due to unexpected circumstances, we have had to find a substitute garden for GARDEN C. Sara’s Garden at Outlook Inn (171 Main Street, Eastsound, WA) is the new GARDEN C, substituting for Catiya Gainor’s Garden in Olga/Doe Bay. Sara’s Garden (Garden C) will be open both days, Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Environmentsouthernminn.com

Hot weather gardening tips

We’ve just experienced a couple of weeks of record-setting June temperatures, and meteorologists are predicting that we’ll continue to see above-average temperatures for the remainder of the summer. What does this mean for how we manage our gardens?. Water wisely. We’ve been in drought conditions for weeks at this point,...
Agricultureourherald.com

Growing Lessons In the Garden

Tying together flexible pathways and the working landscape, this past year students in three area high schools engaged with social-justice issues while learning to grow food sustainably and work with their hands through a program called Regeneration Corps. “We realized we could both educate a front-line group— that [group] being the youth that are going to inherit this deadly economy—as […]
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Saturdays in the Garden Teach Best Gardening Practices

Prince William Master Gardeners stand ready to teach novice and experienced gardeners alike how to make the most of their gardens. The Master Gardener Volunteers of the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Prince William Unit (VCE) know about growing everything from food to ornamentals. During the monthly Saturdays in the Garden at the...
GardeningTimes News

Community garden takes root

Karena Thek, director of the West End Food Pantry in Eldred Township, is always thinking of introducing nutrition to the community and the families the food pantry serves. “I know there was a garden behind the school, at one time, I think it was in 2004, but it has been grown over for years,” she said.
GardeningSidney Daily News

Nurturing growth in garden and life

Last week we had zucchini patties on the table; this week, we’ll be enjoying vine-ripened tomatoes. Now I hope you can bear with me. Still, when I talk about vine-ripened tomatoes, I’m not referring to the plastic-tasting ones from a grocery store- you know, the ones that were picked green then gassed along the way to portray a pretty red color. Okay, those may be better than nothing, but for today vine-ripened tomatoes will be the discussion.
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Insects and other bugs to watch for in the garden

“We must remain as close to the flowers, the grass, and the butterflies as the child is who is not yet so much taller than they are.” — Friedrich Nietzsche. Last week I wrote about the proper way to water your garden and now I am listening blissfully to a nice gentle rain as I write this article. Maybe I should have written about watering earlier. At least with some rain, I won’t have to use my gardening time to water. Instead, I will get to work on some much-needed gardening tasks.
Visual ArtEast Hampton Star

Garden as Art Blooms Again

Garden tours, once a regular occurrence on the South Fork, are few and far between these days. But Guild Hall, which suspended its annual Garden as Art tour a few years ago, is back this year with an appealing blend of outdoor spaces designed by artists or inspired by art.