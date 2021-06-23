12 Months of Gardening

“The watering of a garden requires as much judgement as the seasoning of a soup.”—Helena Rutherfurd Ely. With all the heat these last couple of weeks, I am starting to question the number of potted containers and various hanging plants I should have in and around my yard. With as hot as it has been, it has been taking over an hour to water everything and that is just the containers, hanging baskets and raised vegetable garden. However, I know if I want beautiful flowers and delicious vegetables, I have to make sure they have enough water. If they do not get enough water, they can develop all kinds of problems and even die.