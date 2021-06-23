Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Senator Mensch introduced 2 Montgomery County residents to Pa. Senate

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 9 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. | Senator Bob Mensch introduced Ms. Michelle Forsell and Ms. Sharon Shipe on Wednesday to the Pennsylvania Senate during their visit to Harrisburg. Ms. Forsell is a resident of Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County, who currently practices at Wolf, Baldwin & Associates in Pennsburg, Pa. She says she focuses primarily on estate planning and administration, elder law, real estate, business law, and Veterans benefits.

