Senator Mensch introduced 2 Montgomery County residents to Pa. Senate
HARRISBURG, Pa. | Senator Bob Mensch introduced Ms. Michelle Forsell and Ms. Sharon Shipe on Wednesday to the Pennsylvania Senate during their visit to Harrisburg. Ms. Forsell is a resident of Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County, who currently practices at Wolf, Baldwin & Associates in Pennsburg, Pa. She says she focuses primarily on estate planning and administration, elder law, real estate, business law, and Veterans benefits.www.wfmz.com