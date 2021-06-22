Cancel
Memphis, TN

Memphis man charged with statutory rape of teen he met on SnapChat

By Olivia Gunn
wvlt.tv
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is accused of having sex with a teen that he met on social media. Oliver Duckworth, 48, is charged with aggravated statutory rape. According to the affidavit, a mother reported to Memphis police that her 16-year-old daughter told her she had been involved in a sexual relationship with Duckworth. The mother was notified previously by Memphis police January 10 that her daughter was in an altercation with Duckworth at his home.

