Is The Truth Out There? NASA Chief Wants Agency Scientists To Investigate UFOs

By WMFE
wfit.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFOs have gone mainstream. After reporting from the New York Times prompted lawmakers to call for more transparency into government UFO research, the Pentagon is set to release a highly anticipated report later this week. The Department of Defense isn’t the only organization investigating so-called unidentified aerial phenomena. NASA is...

www.wfit.org
Related
Economyaithority.com

Stephen Ambrose Joins SAIC As Chief Climate Scientist

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced the appointment of Stephen Ambrose in the newly created role of chief climate scientist. In this role, Ambrose will lead SAIC’s climate program to provide government and industry customers solutions to address some of the most challenging problems facing society. “Stephen brings a wealth...
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Tulane Scientist Helping Plan NASA Mission to Venus

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University’s Jennifer Whitten, an assistant professor in the department of earth and environmental sciences, will contribute to NASA’s upcoming VERITAS mission to Venus. Scheduled to begin between 2028 and 2030, the mission will launch a satellite into orbit around the fiery planet to capture high resolution images of its surface.
Astronomywvtf.org

UAP's or Space Junk?

Human beings have long speculated, hoped, or feared that UFO's would one day show themselves. A new report confirms for the first time that what we now call UAP's are real, but that’s all they’re saying for now. It’s out there. This week, the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Unit announced...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Surprising Discovery of Dozens of Underground “Lakes” on Mars Leaves Scientists Puzzled

A new paper finds more radar signals suggesting the presence of subsurface ‘lakes,’ but many are in areas too cold for water to remain liquid. In 2018, scientists working with data from ESA’s (the European Space Agency’s) Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the Red Planet’s south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake. Several more such reflections have been announced since then.
Nashville, TNWSMV

NASA wants to go to Earth's sister planet

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NASA is going to be leaving Earth once again to look for life elsewhere in our solar system, but it's not the planet you're thinking of. I know we're all thinking of Mars, because that's where the main area has been to look for life outside of Earth over the last couple of decades, but this time around, NASA has a different planet in mind. They're going to be going to what is sometimes called Earth’s sister planet, or Venus.
Aerospace & Defensesoyacincau.com

China releases eerie audio of the first sounds of Mars captured by Zhurong Rover

In May, China successfully landed on our planetary neighbour Mars, as part of its expedition to learn more about the Red Planet, through its Tianwen-1 spacecraft. Tianwen-1 first left Earth in July of last year, kicking off a 7-month odyssey. The spacecraft landed in Utopia Planitia (a region where Nasa’s 1976 Viking 2 landed as well), before deploying its Zhurong rover.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Scientists Use NASA Satellite Data to Track Ocean Microplastics From Space

Scientists from the University of Michigan have developed an innovative way to use NASA satellite data to track the movement of tiny pieces of plastic in the ocean. Microplastics form when plastic trash in the ocean breaks down from the sun's rays and the motion of ocean waves. These small flecks of plastic are harmful to marine organisms and ecosystems. Microplastics can be carried hundreds or thousands of miles away from the source by ocean currents, making it difficult to track and remove them. Currently, the main source of information about the location of microplastics comes from fisher boat trawlers that use nets to catch plankton - and, unintentionally, microplastics.
AstronomyGizmodo

NASA Scientists Find More Subsurface Lakes on Mars

Researchers peering at layered deposits on Mars’ south pole found what appear to be dozens of subsurface lakes, though many of them are in areas where water would be frozen. The research team measured the volume of those deposits, which contain alternating layers of dust, water ice, and frozen carbon dioxide—dry ice. The layers contain the story of Mars’ climatological history; when the planet’s tilt was slightly different, wintry conditions formed the frozen layers that scientists now inspect using surface-piercing radar. (Like Earth, Mars has its own ice ages, the most recent of which it emerged from 400,000 years ago. Discover Magazine has a great explainer on how the planet’s tilt affects its seasons and climate.) The team’s results were published in the Geophysical Research Letters earlier this month, and they follow up on the 2018 finding of water ice beneath the planet’s south pole.
Astronomyinterestingengineering.com

NASA Scientist: Yes, Humans Can One Day Live on Mars

NASA's JPL Caltech science team has spent years analyzing and researching data about Mars. The hope is that there is life beneath the Red Planet's surface and that this will further scientists' understanding of planetary evolution and, ultimately, of our galaxy. In an interview with Interesting Engineering, Jesse Tarnas, a...
Industryscitechdaily.com

NASA, NOAA Scientists: Earth’s Energy Imbalance Has Doubled

Researchers have found that Earth’s energy imbalance approximately doubled during the 14-year period from 2005 to 2019. Earth’s climate is determined by a delicate balance between how much of the Sun’s radiative energy is absorbed in the atmosphere and at the surface and how much thermal infrared radiation Earth emits to space. A positive energy imbalance means the Earth system is gaining energy, causing the planet to heat up. The doubling of the energy imbalance is the topic of a recent study, the results of which were published June 15, 2021, in Geophysical Research Letters.
thedrive

Skyborg AI Computer "Brain" Successfully Flew A General Atomics Avenger Drone

The Air Force's Skyborg continues to be integrated into more aircraft, signaling that a variety of aircraft could someday be flown by the AI system. The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has announced that its Skyborg autonomy core system, or ACS, successfully completed a flight aboard a General Atomics Avenger unmanned vehicle at Edwards Air Force Base. The Skyborg ACS is a hardware and software suite that acts as the "brain" of autonomous aircraft equipped with the system. The tests add more aircraft to the list of platforms Skyborg has successfully flown on, bringing the Air Force closer to a future in which airmen fly alongside AI-controlled “loyal wingmen.”