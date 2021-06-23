Giving Matters: Leave a Footprint
There are Givers and there are Takers. So what do you do when you come across an entire family of givers? You are grateful. This week a dear friend of mine took a nasty fall. She will require months of physical therapy and is in pretty bad shape. I hate feeling helpless. When I missed a call from my friend I called her right back and she didn’t answer. I kept trying and finally, not being able to get away, I called to have EMS do a wellness check on her. I was told they took her by helicopter to Little Rock. I didn’t know what to do, then my phone rang and it was my friend. After I heard what happened to her, she asked me to call the daughter of my other friends who had been helping her around her house and have her go and check on her pets. This family have been true angels. While my friend is in Little Rock at the hospital this family has stepped in to help. The family is taking care of her animals, they have cleaned up her house the best that they could and a few days after her fall she asked me to help her find a home for her dog.www.thecabin.net