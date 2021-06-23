June "We Noticed"

The Van Buren County Master Gardeners had the privilege of visiting two wonderful yards again this month. Both yards have a moss lawn. The first nominees are Ed and Annalee Culp’s woodland wonderland at Mountain Ranch, in Fairfield Bay. They were nominated by Maud Huber. It was a piece of woodland heaven, that they enjoy daily from their back deck. They have a most interesting moss lawn. Annalee cultivates it and takes care of it until it grows on its own. She mixes yogurt, buttermilk and moss in a blender and then pats it into place. It was extraordinary. Many people try to rid their lawns of moss and yet she adds to hers.