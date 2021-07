The Milwaukee Bucks hope they head back to Milwaukee later this week with a chance to clinch an NBA Finals berth after playing the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. After dropping the first game of the series, the Bucks have been able to take the 2-1 series by blowing out the Hawks at home in game two before being able to pull away late on the road in Atlanta. Khris Middleton has played a major role in that, leading the Bucks with 20 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday en route to a 38-point game.