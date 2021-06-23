Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Crabtree news

By Jeff Burgess
Log Cabin Democrat
 12 days ago

Thursday’s quilting, at the EHC facility in Rupert, is cancelled. Thursday, the full moon is official at 1:39 p.m. June’s full moon has been called Strawberry Moon, Mead Moon, Rose Moon and Hot Moon. Full moons always rise in the east at sunset, and set in the west at sunrise.

www.thecabin.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Gardening#Independence Day#Crabtree News#Ehc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Redding, CAcityofredding.org

Redding News

Last month, Avelo Airlines, the nation’s newest ultra-low fare carrier, made an investment in Redding, California by making the Redding Municipal Airport one of the first locations from which to launch their new flight service. Avelo Airlines’ decision to come to Redding isn’t just an investment in a location - it’s an investment in the people, too.
WeatherBloomfield Democrat

Area news

Vacation Bible School (VBS) went well last week at Floris Baptist Church. Monday through Friday all four classes had children attend. Friday night’s program for parents was also well attended when awards were handed out and cookies followed for a fellowship time. We congratulate Pastor Brad; teachers Judy Chickering, Katy Wemmie, Mary Wemmie, Marie Hansen; the teens who served as helpers; and Brenda Comer and Kay Chickering for their displaying the cookies each morning. Praise God also for safety and fair weather. We trust the eternal truths learned from the Bible will continue to be blessed by the Bible’s author, the Holy Spirit.
Powell County, KYclaycity-times.com

Crabtree’s Coffee Caffeinating the County

We all know Crabtree’s Candies for their delicious candy, but do you know them for their coffee yet? Brenda Crabtree, owner of Crabtree’s Candies, has sold Baxter’s Coffee Beans in her store for some time, but has recently voiced her desires to expand into the barista side of the coffee market. Her granddaughter, Caroline Skidmore (sophomore at Powell County High School), decided to spring into action and make it happen. Caroline, known to be creative, said she had heard her grandmother talk about wanting to offer coffee drinks and remembered that her family had a small espresso machine. That is where the idea of Crabtree’s Coffee was born.
Avon Park, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Church news

AVON PARK — Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. The theme is: “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.” There will be two sessions: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Each session is limited to 50 kids! Registration opens soon! Contact children@avonparkchurch.com for more information. For further information, call 863-453-0177. Junior High and High School students wanting to get community service hours, please contact Mrs. Joann Seralde at joann.seralde@avonparkchurch.com Students need a minimum of 25 service hours per school year to meet WMA graduation requirements. These hours cannot be rolled over from each school year.
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa American

GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

HARROGATE, TENN. Sarah Sawyer of Odessa received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) in Harrogate, Tenn., on May 22. Sawyer graduated with Cum Laude honors. Sawyer received a Bachelor of Science from West Texas A&M University. DEAN’S LIST. TUSCALOOSA, ALA. Jacob Vargas...
Agriculturetransylvaniatimes.com

Quebec News

June pushing toward July is the start of what is known in the South as “canning season.”. I have already made strawberry jam. When I was growing up living with Aunt Nellie and near my grandmother O’Dell putting fruits and vegetables in jars for the winter was a way of life. Starting with June, apples for jelly, strawberry jam, and blackberries canned for jam or jelly and to make blackberry cobblers.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Organization News

The monthly board meeting of the Franciscan Community Meals was held June 10 at Shoney’s of Marietta. Discussion was held on the need to have a reserve of substitute drivers and office volunteers. Anyone interested in delivery of meals to seniors could call Jackie Lang at 740-373-7998. During the month...
Jackson County, IAmaqnews.com

Senior News

Sunday kicked off our week with resident’s choice. On Monday the ladies had a manicure day at 10 a.m. Baking with Maggie was at 2 p.m. The residents made homemade rhubarb crisp and shared with friends. Tuesday Book Club was held at 10 a.m. Bingo, one of the residents’ favorites,...
Hutto, TXhuttotx.gov

News Flash

Economic development in the City of Hutto has been re-energized with new leadership, just as the City ramps up efforts to strategically develop key sectors and properties. Robert Farley joined Hutto city staff this month as Executive Director of Economic D... please read on... Posted on: June 15, 2021. The...
Hurricane, WVHerald-Dispatch

Community news

WINFIELD — The Putnam County Republican Club will host a family friendly annual Summer Picnic at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at Shelter 1 at the FMC Sportsman’s Club in Winfield. The club will provide the meat, drinks, and dinnerware. Participants are asked to bring side dishes or desserts.
Pike County, MSmagnoliagazette.com

Progress News

We had a great service at Progress Baptist Church this Sunday morning. It was a busy service with many things going on, so there was never a dull moment. We celebrated Flag Day with Bro. Dan giving a little history of the flag, especially the 13 folds of the flag when it is completely folded with the stars on top. Each fold means something and it was really interesting.
Sayre, PAMorning Times

Library News

• This Tuesday, June 22, at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library welcomes Tanglewood Nature Center for our first Tales and Tails Summer Learning Program session. Join us in Howard Elmer Park for the program “What If I Had an Animal Tail?” This program will feature a reading of the book “What If You Had an Animal Tail?” by Sandra Markle, as well as visits from four of the Tanglewood Nature Center’s “tail- tastic” creatures. Families should plan on bringing their own blankets or folding chairs for the program. For a full listing of Summer Learning Program offerings, stop by the library for a summer learning flyer or email scowder@sayrepl.org.
Skin CareAllure

Crabtree & Evelyn’s Rose Shower Milk is the La Mer of Body Washes

I consider Crabtree & Evelyn Evelyn Rose Luscious Shower Milk to be the La Mer of body washes: Infused with rose water and coconut water, it is expensive-feeling, expensive-smelling, and expensive-seeming. It creates the kind of spa experience that leaves your every muscle freshly wrung clean of stress, your every square inch moisturized to bursting. The milky soap foams quickly as I suds my body from neck to toe, rinse, and am blessed with soft skin that smells vaguely of roses.
Vilonia, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Fowlkes celebrate 50th anniversary

Johnny and Jackie Loyd Fowlkes of Vilonia will celebrate their 50th anniversary at 3 p.m. July 11 at The Old Gin Special Events Center, 1016 Markham St. in Conway. The couple married July 16, 1971, at Center Point Free Will Baptist Church in Vilonia. The couple has three children: Jeanna...
Farmerville, LAfgazette.com

IN THE NEWS

Devotional speaker will be Alan Futch. Everyone is invited to attend. A collection of Native American artifacts will be the new permanent exhibit at the Union Museum of History and Art. Archeologist, Jeff Girard will kick of the exhibit with a discussion on the ancient inhabitants of UP. Fireworks Over...
Farmerville, LAfgazette.com

IN THE NEWS

Union Parish Library, 10 a.m. The Town of Farmerville Sanitation Department will not pick up residential garbage Monday due to observance of the July 4th holiday. Pick up will resume Tuesday and will include Monday’s garbage. Benoit Ford Ribbon Cutting. 206 S Main St., Farmerville. July 6, 10 a.m. Farmerville...
Clarence, NYclarencebee.com

Senior News

The Clarence Senior Center is located at 4600 Thompson Road. Office staff are available by phone to answer questions and provide assistance at 716-633-5138 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Pam Macadlo, outreach coordinator, is also available to assist seniors – call 716-636-3070 for assistance. FeedMore WNY still coordinates delivery of home-delivered meals, and frozen meal pickup […]