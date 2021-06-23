Crabtree news

We all know Crabtree’s Candies for their delicious candy, but do you know them for their coffee yet? Brenda Crabtree, owner of Crabtree’s Candies, has sold Baxter’s Coffee Beans in her store for some time, but has recently voiced her desires to expand into the barista side of the coffee market. Her granddaughter, Caroline Skidmore (sophomore at Powell County High School), decided to spring into action and make it happen. Caroline, known to be creative, said she had heard her grandmother talk about wanting to offer coffee drinks and remembered that her family had a small espresso machine. That is where the idea of Crabtree’s Coffee was born.