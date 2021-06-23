Cancel
Pro Football Focus Unveils Dak Prescott's Ranking For 2021

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
 8 days ago
A severe leg injury limited Dak Prescott to just five games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. But will it affect how the NFL analytics website Pro Football Focus ranks him in 2021?. On Wednesday, PFF unveiled their ranking of the top 50 players for 2021. Dak Prescott made the...

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

NFL

Dak Prescott: These three Cowboys are 'most important, if you ask me'

FRISCO, Texas -- At the four practices open to the media during the Dallas Cowboys' organized team activities and minicamp, all eyes were on quarterback Dak Prescott. And for good reason. The last time he was on a football field, his right leg was in an air cast because of a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle. He had two surgeries. His rehab was intense, but what he did in spring practices would carry weight, especially after signing a four-year, $160 million extension this past March. There was nothing spotted in Prescott's performance that would suggest the ankle will be an issue when the season starts.
NFL

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFL

Why Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb could be biggest beneficiary of Dak Prescott’s return in 2021

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a solid rookie season in 2020 despite facing some unfavorable circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Lamb from getting offseason on-the-field work with quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott then broke his ankle five weeks into the season and missed 11 games, preventing the pair from working on their chemistry further. Lamb’s production saw steep declines when Prescott was not under center.
NFL

Dak Prescott’s rehab inspired his rehabbing teammates

The return to health of quarterback Dak Prescott, right tackle La'el Collins and left tackle Tyron Smith has the Cowboys fired up about what 2021 could hold for the offense and the team. Prescott missed 11 games, Collins 16 and Smith 14 in 2020. In addition, right guard Zack Martin missed six games.
NFL

Updates: Dalton Schultz Attends Inaugural TEU

9:16 a.m. - As expected, tight end Dalton Schultz was part of the first-ever TEU seminar over the weekend, pitting the very best tight ends in the NFL. Schultz told the media a few weeks ago that he accepted the invite and would join the game's top players at this position, including Travis Kelce and George Kittle and about 50 other tight ends.
The Spun

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Was Asked If He’s Been Vaccinated

Over the past few weeks, COVID-19 vaccinations have been at the forefront of conversations around multiple sports leagues. The decision to get vaccinated, or not, is clearly a personal one. Before the 2021 season kicks off, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gave his thoughts on getting vaccinated. He declined to...
NFL

Is Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott the sixth-best quarterback in the NFL?

We've reached the rankings and lists stretch of the NFL offseason. And Dak Prescott, a player who always seems to divide opinion, is at it once again after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was ranked the 50th-best player in the NFL heading into the new season. Pro Football Focus is responsible...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: David DeCastro, Nick Foles as Cowboys? Zack Martin's rank? Herschel runs again?

The big guys up front lead the pack in this edition of News and Notes. Many are wondering if the six-time Pro Bowler recently released by Pittsburgh is worth a look in Dallas. This comes just as the Cowboys’ own perennial Pro Bowl guard is revealed to be in rarefied air among NFL players. And the need for depth along the O-line is leading one Cowboys scribe to scour other team’s rosters for trade targets.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Comparison For Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the latest athlete to be part of one of Colin Cowherd’s trademark analogies. Cowherd loves comparing things, no matter how outlandish some of the similarities may seem. Today on “The Herd,” he compared Prescott to art work. “Dak Prescott is like art. His stock...
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Is Dak Prescott a lock for Comeback Player of the Year?

Dak Prescott is ready to return for the Dallas Cowboys, so does the quarterback already have NFL Comeback Player of the Year locked up?. Losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a devastating season-ending leg injury was not the only thing that went wrong for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. However, as soon as the signal-caller went down, there was little hope of anything good happening thereafter. Andy Dalton’s stint proved just how valuable Prescott is, which is likely part of the reason why the franchise finally ponied up to pay him this offseason.
NFL

Finding the best moments of Dalton Schultz’s important 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys

This week on the Blogging The Boys podcast network (subscribe on Apple devices right here or on Spotify right here) we are ranking the top moments in certain players’ Cowboys careers so far. On Thursday’s edition of Ryled Up with @RDubThree and @TomRyleBTB, we took a look at a player who took over for one of the many injured starters last season, and was very, very good. Dalton Schultz has had a brief career with only three seasons under his belt, and did not make much of an impact in 2018 and 2019. But when Blake Jarwin went down in the first game of the 2020 season, Schultz proved he was a fully capable starter. He was perhaps more than just that, and is expected to be a strong contender to retain the starting job in training camp. All of his top moments come from last year as a result. Everything else that afflicted Dallas last season led to him being somewhat overlooked, but this is a way to correct that.
NFL

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas 'Not Worried About' Dak Prescott's Injury amid Recovery

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have no concerns about quarterback Dak Prescott's return from a dislocated ankle. Appearing Thursday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Prescott has "passed all hurdles" in his rehab, and the Cowboys are "not worried about" his ability to bounce back. Prescott missed all but...