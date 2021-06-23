Pro Football Focus Unveils Dak Prescott’s Ranking For 2021

This week on the Blogging The Boys podcast network (subscribe on Apple devices right here or on Spotify right here) we are ranking the top moments in certain players’ Cowboys careers so far. On Thursday’s edition of Ryled Up with @RDubThree and @TomRyleBTB, we took a look at a player who took over for one of the many injured starters last season, and was very, very good. Dalton Schultz has had a brief career with only three seasons under his belt, and did not make much of an impact in 2018 and 2019. But when Blake Jarwin went down in the first game of the 2020 season, Schultz proved he was a fully capable starter. He was perhaps more than just that, and is expected to be a strong contender to retain the starting job in training camp. All of his top moments come from last year as a result. Everything else that afflicted Dallas last season led to him being somewhat overlooked, but this is a way to correct that.