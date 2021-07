Middlemost Post is coming to Nickelodeon on July 9th and we now have a trailer to go along with the information about the show as it kicks off. This show has a very SpongeBob feel to it and that is fine by us as we get introduced to Parker J. Cloud, Angus Roy Shackelton, Lily, Mayor Peeve, and Ryan among others. There is information about the first two episodes “First Delivery” and “Chore or Less” below and they seem right up our alley.