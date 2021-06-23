Cancel
Rome, NY

That Loud Boom in Rome Last Night Was A Car Exploding, Cops Say

By Jeff Monaski
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 8 days ago
A loud boom heard by many residents in Rome in the middle of the night was the sound of a car exploding. Rome Police say several residents in the area of Elm Street reported hearing a loud boom. Patrol Units were dispatched to 805 Elm Street at around 1:00AM Wednesday morning where they discovered a Nissan sedan engulfed in flames. The vehicle was unoccupied and no one was injured, Lieutenant Sharon Rood of Rome Police said.

WIBX 950

WIBX 950

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

