That Loud Boom in Rome Last Night Was A Car Exploding, Cops Say

A tragic scene at a Central New York golf course, as it appears an elderly man accidentally drowned in a pond on the course. State Police say an official autopsy will be conducted on the body to confirm the cause of death, but say it appears the 90-year-old man somehow slipped or lost his footing while trying to retrieve a ball from the water hazard. Troopers have identified the victim as Alan Goldberg of Fayetteville, NY.