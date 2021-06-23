Accident during Putnam Co. harness racing leaves driver hospitalized

A harness racing driver is hospitalized following an accident at the Putnam County Fairgrounds Tuesday night. Brendan Johnson was involved in a three-horse accident during the 11th race of the evening. According to the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association executive director, the horse driven by Johnson traveled slightly sideways and fell which caused the accident. One of the other drivers involved was treated and released from the hospital, the other was treated at the track and raced later Tuesday night. All three horses escaped serious injuries but had scrapes and contusions.