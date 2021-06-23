What Do We Know So Far About Canada Single-Game Sports Betting?

Oh Canada! Citizens of the Great White North may soon be able to enjoy legalized single-game sports betting after the approval of bill C-128. The Senate of Canada approved bill C-128 by a vote of 57-20 with five abstentions without amendment at third reading. This bill will allow each Canadian province to regulate and legalize single-game sports betting on their own, similar to the 2018 process in the United States when the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act prohibiting states from authorizing sports betting.