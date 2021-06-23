Loki Episode 3 Has Fans In Love With Tom Hiddleston's Turtleneck Look
The third episode of Loki, "Lamentis," dropped on Disney+ today and it followed Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) after they escaped the Time Variance Authority. Warning: Episode 3 Spoilers Ahead! The episode featured a lot of fun and some big reveals ranging from Loki's sexuality to some harsh truths about the TVA. In addition to the big story moments, the episode was also filled with some excellent costume design by Christine Wada. Despite all of the cool and funky looks featured in the episode, it was one simple outfit that has the Internet talking: Loki's turtleneck.comicbook.com