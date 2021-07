In order to keep Brooklyn's season alive for at least another five minutes, Kevin Durant had to do what superstars in his position are often asked to do and put the team on his back. In the waning seconds of regulation during the Nets' Game 7 match up against the Bucks on Saturday, he did just that. With a few seconds left in regulation Durant was near the top of the key and got the ball in his hands to either win the game, or send it into overtime.