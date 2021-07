We start today’s deals with great news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new M1-powered Mac. Every new Mac with Apple Silicone is getting some sort of discount or price drop, and we have gathered them all in the same spot for you to check them out. First up, we have the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which starts at $1,150 after receiving a $149 discount on any of its Silver or Space Gray color variants. Or get twice the storage with the same 8GB RAM and the same M1 chip for $1,300 after a $199 discount that will be split by a first $150 discount on the laptop’s landing page, followed by $49 savings reflected at checkout.