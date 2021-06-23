F9 Is a Blast, Until Melodrama Drags It Back to Earth
There is a brief scene in F9—the latest installment in the Fast and Furious film series, opening on June 25—that I have not been able to shake since seeing it. It’s a quick shot of our macho-sentimental hero, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), regarding the ruins of a race track where he first cut his teeth as a lover of cars, an adept driver, and I guess eventual world-saving superhero. There Diesel is, now 53 years old, in the familiar—but somehow glammed up—Dom regalia: tight but not too tight jeans, shirt with the sleeves cut off, and work boots with the faintest of lifts in the heel.www.vanityfair.com