Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

F9 Is a Blast, Until Melodrama Drags It Back to Earth

By Richard Lawso n
Vanity Fair
 8 days ago

There is a brief scene in F9—the latest installment in the Fast and Furious film series, opening on June 25—that I have not been able to shake since seeing it. It’s a quick shot of our macho-sentimental hero, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), regarding the ruins of a race track where he first cut his teeth as a lover of cars, an adept driver, and I guess eventual world-saving superhero. There Diesel is, now 53 years old, in the familiar—but somehow glammed up—Dom regalia: tight but not too tight jeans, shirt with the sleeves cut off, and work boots with the faintest of lifts in the heel.

www.vanityfair.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Daniel Casey
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Paul Walker
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Joseph Fiennes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Drama#Film Series#F9#Juggalos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesBox Office Mojo

‘F9’ Brings The Blockbuster Back

This is the weekend Hollywood has been waiting for. F9: The Fast Saga finally opens in the U.S. after over a year of delays, and it is the first major blockbuster release of the summer. It’s been a rocky summer movie season, with one bonafide hit (A Quiet Place Part II), a string of disappointments (Peter Rabbit 2, In The Heights, Spiral), and films that came somewhere in between (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Cruella). It is hard to know exactly where the industry stands and how to diagnose the lackluster grosses of many films. On one hand, there is still some segment of the audience that is reluctant to go back to the movies, and VOD availability for many films could be diminishing the turnout. On the other hand, maybe many of the films released so far have just not been the right films to draw the audience back. F9 might just be the movie to change that for many, and it feels like a test for the industry, letting us know how “back to normal” we really are.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘F9': Will Jason Statham Be Back for the Next Main ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie?

(This article has some spoilers for “F9: The Fast Saga,” because the events of the movie are relevant to the discussion of whether Statham will return) When “The Fate of the Furious” came out in 2017, some fans were very angry that Deckard Shaw would be allowed to have the chance to redeem himself for Han’s murder. Those water have been muddied significantly with “F9” now that we know that Shaw didn’t actually kill Han (Sung Kang). This development gives Shaw and Han basically the same story that Gisele had with Letty — she helped the bad guys murder Letty in the fourth movie, helped Dom and Brian catch Braga at the end and became part of the #family, and then it turned out Letty wasn’t dead anyway.
Movieswonderwall.com

The 'Fast & Furious' franchise is back: Everything you need to know about 'F9'

The Fast Fam is back! The ninth installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise opens in theaters on June 25, 2021. To mark the occasion, Wonderwall.com rounded up everything you need to know about "F9"… starting with the official synopsis: According to Universal, the action-thriller kicks off with Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto "leading a quiet life off the grid" on a farm in central California with his longtime love, Michelle Rodriguez's Letty, and his son. In "F9," Dom is set to face a threat that will force him to "confront the sins of his past … to save those he loves most." He'll reunite the crew to "stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob."
Moviesboxofficepro.com

A Furious Return: Director Justin Lin Brings a Billion-Dollar Franchise Back to Cinemas with F9

To escape a villain in Furious 7, Vin Diesel revs his Lykan HyperSport out the window of one gleaming Abu Dhabi skyscraper, then crashes through the window of another, but not before flying through the air for several moments. Yet Justin Lin has audaciously claimed on Twitter that F9, the upcoming ninth film in the Fast and the Furious franchise, is “by far the most ambitious film of the series.”
Moviesreviewjournal.com

15 upcoming movies that may drag you back to theaters

Fittingly for this time of year, the next few months at the movies will be a bit of a sequel. Think of it as “Summer 2020 Part II: The Reawakening.”. Several big-ticket movies — including “Black Widow,” Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and “F9,” that inexplicably titled sequel to “The Fast and the Furious” — were simply rolled over from last summer to this one in an attempt to outrun the pandemic.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Vin Diesel on F9 and How the Fast Saga Will Be Back 'More Formidable Than Ever'

It’s been a long time coming, but the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, F9, is finally hitting theaters this month and the cast and creators couldn’t be more excited to share the series’ biggest entry yet. (Yes, it’s true: They go to space.) But how do they feel about the Furious story wrapping up with the upcoming 10th and final film? Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Nikki Novak sat down with a bunch of the main players – stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Helen Mirren, and director Justin Lin – to reflect on endings…and potential new beginnings. Plus: The Fast family talks a potential Jurassic World/Fast and Furious crossover, finally delivering #JusticeForHan, how they plan to top themselves in the next film, and what really goes on at their infamous and epic cast dinners.
Moviescrossroadstoday.com

‘F9’ puts charge back into movie theaters with $70M opening

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the strongest sign yet that life is left in movie theaters, “F9″ sped to a box office take of $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest opening for a film since the pandemic began, according to studio estimates Sunday. The ninth installment in the...
MoviesBroadway.com

Vin Diesel Says He Is 'Dying' to Star in a Fast & Furious Musical

Vin Diesel, who is known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise and Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has his sights set on Broadway. In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Diesel said he has wanted to appear on stage for a long time. When Clarkson asked if he would ever do a Fast & Furious musical, he replied, "Absolutely! I've been dying to do a musical my whole life, I did high school theater." Diesel also revealed he almost did a big-screen classic musical remake. "I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg. We ended up not doing that. For the longest time I've thought that the Nathan Detroit would be interesting to redo." Check out the interview below!
MoviesVanity Fair

Black Widow Manages to Do What Few Marvel Movies Can

Black Widow is a rare Marvel production, a film that—while still very much tethered to the rest of the franchise’s sprawling mythology—mostly operates as a standalone adventure, one almost incapable of setting up a direct sequel. That’s because the title character, the brainwashed assassin turned resourceful Avenger played by Scarlett Johansson, is dead in the present-tense timeline of the Marvel films. Black Widow is a prequel of sorts, and an origin story, a robust and satisfying glimpse into a defining interlude in Black Widow’s life that almost, almost pulls off the trick of being wholly its own thing.
MoviesVanity Fair

Young Tony Soprano Rises in The Many Saints of Newark Trailer

Thirteen years after The Sopranos ended its run on HBO, a new film is exploring just how one transforms into one of TV’s great antiheroes. On Tuesday, The Many Saint of Newark’s first trailer dropped, offering a peek at high-IQed adolescent Anthony morphing into the mobster known as James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano.
Moviesmyq105.com

Here Are All Of The Upcoming Movies That The Rock Is Starring In

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems he’s in every other movie trailer, and it’s felt that way for the last decade. It’s hard to keep up with the man’s projects. But we’re here for you: we have gathered all the new movies you can see “The Rock” in for the next few years.
MoviesMovieWeb

No Sudden Move Review: Steven Soderbergh Thrills with All-Star Crime Drama

Steven Soderbergh returns to peak crime drama form with an outstanding all-star cast. No Sudden Move is a riveting tale of theft, murder, and betrayal. What begins as a simple job for three career criminals spirals into a big money score with serious ramifications. The fifties period setting adds fascinating social, racial, and sexual dynamics. Each character has a different agenda, but learns the hard way that there is no honor among thieves.