Focusing on what’s important! Khloé Kardashian responded to a fan who mocked her appearance in a new commercial — and she made sure to keep things in perspective. A Twitter user commented on a new Nurtec commercial featuring Kardashian, 36, saying, “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”