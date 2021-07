After quite a few paparazzi images leaked, Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold has tackled early criticisms of the highly anticipated sequel head on, assuring fans of the beloved franchise that he and his production team are doing everything possible to ensure to the legacy of the adventuring archaeologist. While these criticisms clearly seem very premature, there has been growing concern over the lack of input from Indiana Jones creator and director Steven Spielberg, with the fifth installment being the first movie in the series that he has not helmed himself. Recent set images seemingly revealing that Harrison Ford will be de-aged in the movie has also caused a lot of worry among fans.