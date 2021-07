The chair of the Manchester Arena terror attack inquiry has called for national action to enforce protections at large venues.Sir John Saunders said that operators who violate a new legal duty, to be introduced by the government, should be jailed.“Doing nothing is not an option,” he said on Thursday. “It should not be necessary to have security to protect us from murderers who have formed the intention to kill innocent members of the public, including children, in pursuit of their distorted beliefs.“But while the terrorist threat remains, and it shows no sign of going away, we do need to have...