MUSIC PICKS: JUN 24 - 30

A brainchild of local folk foursome The National Parks that was timed just at the wrong moment for a 2020 launch that never happened (owing to COVID, of course) is getting a second chance. Superbloom Music Festival is blooming into the world this fall for a second shot, scheduled to debut outside Zion National Park at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, a venue that seems too cool to be real. Besides The National Parks themselves being slated to play, the roster is packed with amazing locals and acts from out of state alike. The aptly-named-for-this-occasion band will be joined by Utah contemporaries Joshua James and Brother., plus Utah native Ellee Duke. Among the acts from afar are Yoke Lore (a New York-based solo artist who used to play with Young the Giant), Portland, Ore.-based band Joseph, and Arbour Season from Oshawa, Ontario. The festival was close to selling out in 2020 before its necessary cancelation in the face of the pandemic, so it might be wise to get your tickets quickly ($65 early bird tickets went on sale June 10). The all-day fest kicks off at 2 p.m. and concludes at 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, and tickets are $100 for GA pit tickets and $149 for VIP, which includes access to an intimate campfire show the day before on Oct. 8. Amazing music with some amazing views? What's not to love? Visit superbloomfest.com for more info and tickets.