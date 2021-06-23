Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

MUSIC PICKS: JUN 24 - 30

By City Weekly Staff
cityweekly.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brainchild of local folk foursome The National Parks that was timed just at the wrong moment for a 2020 launch that never happened (owing to COVID, of course) is getting a second chance. Superbloom Music Festival is blooming into the world this fall for a second shot, scheduled to debut outside Zion National Park at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, a venue that seems too cool to be real. Besides The National Parks themselves being slated to play, the roster is packed with amazing locals and acts from out of state alike. The aptly-named-for-this-occasion band will be joined by Utah contemporaries Joshua James and Brother., plus Utah native Ellee Duke. Among the acts from afar are Yoke Lore (a New York-based solo artist who used to play with Young the Giant), Portland, Ore.-based band Joseph, and Arbour Season from Oshawa, Ontario. The festival was close to selling out in 2020 before its necessary cancelation in the face of the pandemic, so it might be wise to get your tickets quickly ($65 early bird tickets went on sale June 10). The all-day fest kicks off at 2 p.m. and concludes at 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, and tickets are $100 for GA pit tickets and $149 for VIP, which includes access to an intimate campfire show the day before on Oct. 8. Amazing music with some amazing views? What's not to love? Visit superbloomfest.com for more info and tickets.

www.cityweekly.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Gallo
Person
Zep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Rock Bands#Hard Rock#Covid#Superbloom Music Festival#Yoke Lore#Ga#Vip#City Weekly#Cactus Cola#Americana#The Hardy Brothers#Starvin#The Kilby Block Party#Kilby Court#Giant#Built To Spill#Horrible Penny#The Block Party#Kilbycourt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Drinks
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and forecasted to take aim at Florida next

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall along Cuba's southern coast Monday afternoon as forecasters said it could then turn toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida, ordered the demolition of the remaining part of the condominium building that partially collapsed. It was brought down late Sunday night.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...