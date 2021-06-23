Cancel
Truesdale discusses limiting fireworks

warrencountyrecord.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruesdale city leaders are considering a reduction in the number of days residents are legally allowed to shoot fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday week. Truesdale currently has one of the most lenient fireworks ordinances among local cities, allowing 10 days of shooting from July 1 to July 10. Aldermen have reworked the ordinance multiple times in recent years, with the intention of allowing two weekends for residents to plan Fourth of July celebrations.

www.warrencountyrecord.com
Agriculturewarrencountyrecord.com

Truesdale plans $2.4 million budget

The Truesdale Board of Aldermen in June approved a $2.4 million city budget for the upcoming fiscal year, including the completion of major park projects, street improvements, and cost-of-living raises for employees. City Administrator MaryLou Rainwater, in a budget report for the board of aldermen, said part of the 2021-2022...
