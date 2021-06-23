Truesdale discusses limiting fireworks

Cities in Columbia County haven't announced bans, but the state has banned use in most unincorporated areas.Updated July 2 Officials in Columbia County are urging caution when using fireworks this weekend, but have stopped short of banning their use. After a record-breaking heat wave and high fire risk in many parts of the state, some cities and fire districts have moved to prohibit the use of fireworks over the upcoming July 4 weekend. Fireworks are now prohibited on most land outside city limits. The Oregon Department of Forestry has banned the use of fireworks on ODF-protected forestlands, which includes both...