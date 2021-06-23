Truesdale discusses limiting fireworks
Truesdale city leaders are considering a reduction in the number of days residents are legally allowed to shoot fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday week. Truesdale currently has one of the most lenient fireworks ordinances among local cities, allowing 10 days of shooting from July 1 to July 10. Aldermen have reworked the ordinance multiple times in recent years, with the intention of allowing two weekends for residents to plan Fourth of July celebrations.www.warrencountyrecord.com