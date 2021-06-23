Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clayton County, GA

3-year-old girl killed in crash on I-75, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Jftu_0adFzcES00

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash on I-75 Wednesday afternoon in Clayton County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more details, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Police said the crash happened on I-75 northbound at Forest Parkway after noon.

All lanes are currently shut down as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

GDOT video showed at least two crashed cars on the shoulder of the highway and several investigators at the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The child’s identity has not been released. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton County, GA
Accidents
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Clayton County, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
Clayton County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#I 75#Tv News#Accident#Channel 2 Action News#Gdot#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Relationships
Related