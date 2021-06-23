3-year-old girl killed in crash on I-75, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash on I-75 Wednesday afternoon in Clayton County.

Police said the crash happened on I-75 northbound at Forest Parkway after noon.

All lanes are currently shut down as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

GDOT video showed at least two crashed cars on the shoulder of the highway and several investigators at the scene.

The child’s identity has not been released. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

