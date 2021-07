It has been an interesting postseason for the Milwaukee Bucks, to say the least. And no player has better exemplified the roller coaster of emotions of the Milwaukee Bucks experience better than Khris Middleton. In recent memory, it has hard to think of a player who has had peaks and valleys quite like Middleton has during this year’s playoffs. He has been both the subject of immense praise and comparisons to Kobe Bryant as well as the target of intense social media vitriol and blame when Milwaukee has struggled.