Nonprofits Must Speak Up Now to Protect COVID-19 Recovery Funds

In March, Congress passed a law, one section of which allocated $350 billion in COVID-19 recovery funds for state, local, tribal nation, and territorial governments to provide “assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or to aid impacted industries.” [Emphasis added.] That law, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and the Treasury Department’s rules and guidance to implement it, make clear that those governments may use the federal funds both to pay nonprofits to deliver services and to help nonprofits recover from COVID-19 and its economic aftermath.