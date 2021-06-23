Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

TIFF Releases Its Initial Lineup: Dune to Premiere in IMAX

cgmagonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou should sit down, because the Toronto International Film Festival announced its plans for its 46th version of the festival, taking once again a hybrid approach, with an emphasis on in-person and drive-in screenings. The festival will take place from September 9-18, as the festival is “poised to bring the theatrical experience back to life and continue its reputation as both a leader in amplifying under-represented cinematic voices and a bellwether for programming award-winning films from around the globe.”

www.cgmagonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Céline Sciamma
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Dionne Warwick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax Theater#Dune#Tiff#Bell#Le Bal Des Folles#Bankside Films Belfast#Focus Features Charlotte#Elevation Pictures#Netflix Hbo#Canadian#Visa#Ontarians#Icu#Tiff Net Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Toronto Film Festival mounts a comeback with ‘Dune’ in Imax

As life moves to a post-vaccinated new normal, film festivals are looking to bring people together once again. While key festivals in Cannes, Venice and Telluride are forging ahead with primarily in-person events, the Toronto International Film Festival will once again go the hybrid route mixing in-person and digital screenings for this year's edition, scheduled for Sept. 9-18.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

TIFF 2021: ‘Dune’ and ‘Last Night in Soho’ Among First 10 Films Confirmed for Fall Festival

After going hybrid for last year’s 45th edition of the annual festival, the Toronto International Film Festival has today announced early plans for a festival that more closely resembles pre-pandemic festivities. On September 9, TIFF will kick off 10 days of cinema with over 100 films in its Official Selection, many of which will be announced later this summer. However, the festival has revealed 10 titles already confirmed for the lineup, including the IMAX premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” and Edgar Wright’s thriller “Last Night in Soho.”
Movies411mania.com

Warner Bros. Shifts Release Dates For Dune, Many Saints of Newark, And More

Warner Bros. has done a few small tweaks to their release schedule that have pushed back the long-awaited Dune and The Many Saints of Newark. The studio announced on Friday that Dune, which is directed by Denis Villeneuve, will release on October 22nd now. That puts the film three weeks later than its most recent release date of October 1st. Meanwhile, The Many Saints of Newark has moved into the October 1st slot that Dune had moved into. The Sopranos prequel had been set for a week earlier on September 24th.
MoviesCollider

Edgar Wright’s 'Last Night in Soho,' 'Dune' Among 2021's TIFF Initial Lineup

The Toronto International Film Festival has revealed a sample list from its official selection, and it includes both the premiere of Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and a special screening of Denis Villeneuve's Dune. Both films are among the most-awaited releases for 2021, and cinema lovers able to attend this year’s TIFF will be able to catch both movies.
MoviesSFGate

'Dune' Delayed Three Weeks in Warner Bros. Release Date Shuffle

Warner Bros. has delayed the sci-fi epic by three weeks, putting it at Oct. 22. It was previously set for Oct. 1. Toronto Film Festival Lineup Includes Alanis Morissette Doc, 'Dune,' and 'Last Night in Soho'. The delay was part of a larger release date shuffle by Warner Bros. on...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Guilty’ Remake Joins ‘Dune,’ ‘Last Night In Soho’ & More In TIFF’s Early Official Selections

Though the Toronto International Film Festival isn’t expected to begin until the fall, the organizers announced a dozen features that will play the event, as TIFF intends on welcoming back festival-goers with in-person screenings. And yes, one of the new films that will have a special screening at the event is Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which is proving to be one of the most sought-after festival films of 2021.
Moviesthatshelf.com

TIFF Gets Bigger and Better with Dune Premiere at 2021 Fest

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is rolling out the red carpets again this year! TIFF unveiled its plans for the 2021 edition of the festival, which expands upon last year’s hybrid edition by opening more of the favourite premium venues that add glitz and glamour to the event. TIFF’s comeback marks a return to normal of sorts for the city of Toronto, which hasn’t had its movie theatres open since fall 2020. TIFF 2021 will feature a mix of in-person and virtual events with an anticipated slate of 100 films—roughly half the number of selections from previous years, but an expansion from 2020’s slate.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Dune’ release pushed back by three weeks to late October

Warner Bros has pushed back the release of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune from October 1 to October 22, and has moved Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho and Sopranos prequel The Many Saints Of Newark. Dune will now avoid going one week prior to the US launch of MGM’s James Bond...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Teaser For ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ IMAX Preview Released

The first footage from Jurassic World: Dominion has been released ahead of the sneak preview hitting theaters this Friday with F9. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be the biggest in the franchise yet. Not only will the upcoming film see dinosaurs roam the world after the events of the first film, but Dominion will also bring back the principal Jurassic Park cast. The sequel might be a year out, but it was recently announced a five-minute preview would be attached to F9 screenings in IMAX.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

First TIFF 2021 Selections Include Dune, Benediction, Last Night in Soho & More

While all sights are focused on Cannes Film Festival over the next month, the fall festival corner is right around the corner. Toronto International Film Festival is now first out of the gate with their initial selections and details on the festival. Taking place September 9-18, they’ve unveiled several ticket options are available to audiences, from single film tickets for in-person screenings to packages for digital film screenings that allow access for up to 20 digital films. They’ll also hold screenings across cities in Canada, with more details to be announced.
Moviesawardswatch.com

2021 Toronto International Film Festival: ‘Dune,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged’ among official selection [TIFF]

The 46th Edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will take place September 9–18, 2021. The Toronto International Film Festival announced the first set of films that will appear at this year’s festival including Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast starring Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, HBO’s Alanis Morissette documentary Jagged and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in a special screening.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Joins "Jackass 4" For The Busiest Movie Release Date Of 2021

Since 2019, several film fanatics have been awaiting the release of Dune, a reboot of the 1984 film based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. The latest version of Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa, and although it was originally scheduled to release on November 20, 2020, the pandemic caused Warner Bros. to push it back a year.
MoviesComicBook

Dune Release Date Delayed Again

Warner Bros. has once again delayed the release date for their latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune -- although if that sentence sends a chill up your spine, you can take it at least a little bit easy: the shift only pushes the movie back three weeks, until October 22, rather than the "sometime in 2022" that probably immediately popped into your head. While Warner Bros.' decision to release Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong as day-and-date digital release on HBO Max along with their theatrical debuts has led to a good deal of friction with Legendary, the production house behind the films, it does not appear those disagreements are related to the decision to delay Dune.
Moviesyounghollywood.com

Long-Awaited Timothée Chalamet Movies 'The French Dispatch' and 'Dune' Set Festival Premiere Dates!

Many films in production during the brunt of the pandemic were put on hold, such as Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. This halt of cinematic releases presented studios, filmmakers, distributors, and many other related parties with a big decision: when and how to release their films. We witnessed a handful of movies simply resign to premiering over a streaming service, some deciding to hold off on premiering until in-person viewership would be profitable enough, and some arranging a premiere incorporating both at-home and in-person elements.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – The Town Heroes release new single,”Fuse”

Halifax, NS-based alt-rock band, The Town Heroes are back with their brand new single, “Fuse”, from their upcoming album, Home, which is set for release on August 20, 2021. In the summer of 1999, a small-town boy meets a tourist girl at a teen dance and immediately falls for her....
Economyclclt.com

Delic Holdings Inc. Announces Meet DELIC, the Premiere Psychedelic and Wellness Edutainment Event and Expo for Newcomers and Veteran Psychonauts, Announces Initial Speaker Lineup

Two-Day Experiential Experience to Help Scale the Business of. The initial list of thought leaders, industry veterans and scientists to participate in the two-day event November 6th-7th, 2021, held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential venue in Las Vegas includes:. Duncan Trussell, stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor, host of The...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Cannes Premiere: Hosoda Mamoru's 'Belle' Joins Festival Lineup

The festival said Sunday that “Belle” will have its world premiere in the Cannes Premiere section and play on Thursday July 15. ” ‘Belle’ is the film that I’ve always dreamt to create and that I can make today thanks to the culmination of my previous films,” said Hosoda. “In this one, I explore romance, action, and suspense as well as deeper themes such as life and death. I hope that it will be a big entertaining show.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy