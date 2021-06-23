TIFF Releases Its Initial Lineup: Dune to Premiere in IMAX
You should sit down, because the Toronto International Film Festival announced its plans for its 46th version of the festival, taking once again a hybrid approach, with an emphasis on in-person and drive-in screenings. The festival will take place from September 9-18, as the festival is “poised to bring the theatrical experience back to life and continue its reputation as both a leader in amplifying under-represented cinematic voices and a bellwether for programming award-winning films from around the globe.”www.cgmagonline.com