TIFF Releases Its Initial Lineup: Dune to Premiere in IMAX

Warner Bros. has once again delayed the release date for their latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune -- although if that sentence sends a chill up your spine, you can take it at least a little bit easy: the shift only pushes the movie back three weeks, until October 22, rather than the "sometime in 2022" that probably immediately popped into your head. While Warner Bros.' decision to release Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong as day-and-date digital release on HBO Max along with their theatrical debuts has led to a good deal of friction with Legendary, the production house behind the films, it does not appear those disagreements are related to the decision to delay Dune.