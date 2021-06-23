Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Factors Fueling Favorable Odds for ‘F9’ at the Box Office

By Kaare Eriksen, More Stories
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of 2021’s most anticipated theatrical releases, the long-delayed “F9” is poised for a big bow Friday. Back in May, VIP+ speculated the ninth film in Universal’s blockbuster “Fast Saga” franchise would set a new pandemic opening record, earning above $50 million for its initial 3-day gross in the U.S.

variety.com
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
John Cena
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Box Office#Universal#Covid#Cruella#Dalmatians#Warner Bros#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesNew Haven Register

Box Office: 'F9' Racing Toward Pandemic-Era Record Debut After Killer Preview Results

“F9” is racing toward a pandemic era box office record after nabbing a mighty (at least for plague times) $7.1 million in Thursday previews. The homage to living life “a quarter-mile at a time,” in the words of one Dominic Toretto, is providing a welcome dose of adrenaline to a cinema business that’s been stalled out for months, as audiences slowly creep back to multiplexes and vaccination rates continue to rise. It is expected to gross between $60 million to $70 million in North America this weekend, which would easily top the $48.3 million that “A Quiet Place Part II” brought in over its first weekend in theaters. That was the high-water mark for domestic debuts in the COVID era.
Moviesimdb.com

Box Office: Can ‘F9’ Kick-Start a True Summer Tentpole Season?

Reservations are normally hard to come by at the summer box office, yet on Friday Sony decided at the 11th hour to rebook its fourth Hotel Transylvania family pic for an October 2021 release, versus a month from now in late July. The decision underscores the challenges that continue to...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Box Office: ‘F9’ Barreling Toward Pandemic-Era Opening Weekend Record

There’s a lot riding on the box office debut of Universal’s “F9,” the latest entry in the high-energy “Fast & Furious” franchise. As the first all-audience tentpole to exclusively grace the big screen in some time, the movie theater industry is looking to “F9” as the benchmark for this summer’s blockbusters. The season will be noticeably lighter this year, with fewer releases and more hybrid distribution plans, but film exhibitors are still optimistic that “F9,” along with upcoming offerings like “Black Widow” (July 9) and “The Suicide Squad” (Aug. 6) will drive moviegoers to the theater.
Moviesabc17news.com

‘F9’ nabs the biggest box office opening since 2019

The latest Fast & Furious film has our heroes rocket a Pontiac Fiero into outer space. But that was merely the second most impressive feat the film pulled off this weekend. The first was opening to the biggest box office numbers since the pandemic began. “F9: The Fast Saga,” the...
MoviesWFAA

Will 'F9' rev up the box office?

Here we are at the ninth installment of "Fast and Furious." Like so many action adventure films, the studio wanted the full effect of the big screen, but COVID had other plans. Originally slated to open on the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, it was pushed and pushed until this final...
MoviesVanity Fair

F9 Zooms to Box Office Glory As Vin Diesel Teases a Musical Future

After five weeks of success in international markets, Vin Diesel and his car-racing comrades blazed across the finish line this weekend in the United States. The domestic tally for the opening weekend of F9: The Fast Saga was $70 million according to The Hollywood Reporter, a strong number by any measure that ought to put any pandemic-era “will audiences return?” questions to bed.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘F9’ Passes $400M At Worldwide Box Office – Talesbuzz

Refresh for latest…: As it vroomed into domestic theaters, turbocharging North America with a pandemic record $70M start, Universal’s F9 also opened in 22 new overseas markets, lifting the international box office cume to $335M and putting $405M in the tank globally. F9 has surpassed the lifetime of last summer’s Tenet domestically, internationally and worldwide, and is closing in on Godzilla Vs Kong‘s overseas running total of $344M. The full offshore weekend was $38M.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Box Office: ‘F9’ Boosts To $400M Worldwide After $70M Stateside Launch

It was slow off the blocks, but F9 has finally opened in domestic theaters, and damn did it blow smoke in everybody else’s faces! The $70M launch stateside is the biggest since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Would it have done even better without the pandemic scare that delayed the release more than a year? Of course, but maybe not by much. Universal is already staring at a $404M worldwide haul, too, considering the weeks of international markets Vin Diesel’s blockbuster franchise has been playing in. Why does anyone think Fast & Furious is shutting down? Get real.
Moviesseattlepi.com

After 'F9' Delivers at the Box Office, Can Other Summer Blockbusters Keep Pace?

The latest entry in Universal’s high-octane “Fast & Furious” saga collected $70 million in its opening weekend, the best start at the U.S. box office since 2019’s holiday release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The arrival of “F9” is the latest big-screen offering to help usher in a delayed summer blockbuster season and aid in the recovery of the struggling movie theater industry. Yet those in the business of selling film tickets still have a long and winding path to travel before they are able to emerge from the wreckage caused by the pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘F9’ Supercharges Box Office With $68 Million Launch

Movie theaters were hoping that Universal’s “F9” would give the box office a jolt, and that’s just what has happened. The latest film in the two-decade-long blockbuster franchise earned $30 million on Friday — including $7.1 million on Thursday, with industry estimates now gauging a $68 million opening…the highest for any film since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019.
Movies977wmoi.com

F9 Opening Weekend Topped Box Office with $70 Million

The latest entry in the successful “Fast and Furious” franchise is this week’s top movie at the box office. “F-9” earned nearly 70-million-dollars in North America. This is the biggest opening weekend for any movie since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming in second is “A Quiet Place Part 2” — which made just over six-million-bucks at theaters in the U.S. and Canada. In third place is “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” with nearly five-million-dollars. Rounding out the Top Five are the animated family movie “Peter Rabbit 2 — The Runaway” followed by “Cruella” starring Emma Stone.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

'F9' to propel box office to biggest weekend since pandemic hit

"F9," the latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, is expected to turbocharge the domestic box office this weekend, drawing audiences back into theaters at a pace not seen since early 2020. The feature from Universal Pictures may generate $67 million in ticket sales, walloping the current largest film...
Moviesimdb.com

‘F9’ on Track to Top Last ‘Fast’ Film at the Box Office – But Soon Faces a Marvel-Size Obstacle

“F9” has been a boon for theaters and the box office, scoring the highest opening weekend in over 18 months with a $70 million start in the U.S. And even with about 20% of domestic theaters still closed, “F9” is on track to match or exceed the box office of the “Fast & Furious” franchise’s 2019 spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” which opened to $60 million and wound up grossing $174 million domestically and $585 million overseas. That would be a great outcome for Universal, which gambled by releasing the pricey action film at this still relatively early stage in the post-pandemic recovery period. Studio insiders told TheWrap that Universal is satisfied with its decision to move “F9” back a full year, and then again from Memorial Day weekend to June 25. The additional delay allowed time for more theaters to reopen and for pandemic capacity restrictions to be lifted. In fact, theaters in 44 states and nine of.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

F9 Box Office Races to $70 Million in North America

Universal Pictures is reporting that the F9 box office results for this weekend signal that moviegoers are ready to return to theaters en masse. The ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchisewas the No. 1 movie in the world this weekend. The highly-anticipated film earned $70 million in North...