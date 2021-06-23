Cancel
Seminole County, FL

Seminole County School Board votes on removing mandatory face mask policy, parents speak up

The Sunshine State Bulletin
The Sunshine State Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Ina Fassbender/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla.) The Seminole County School Board passed a vote on Tuesday that removed its face mask policy effective immediately across all schools, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

The decision was made public at a school board meeting that featured several parents who were given an opportunity to speak during public comment.

Some parents in attendance were in favor of removing the mask policy, according to FOX 35.

"Unmask the kids immediately, return them to normal, no plexiglass desks, no social distancing," said one parent. 

Others in attendance spoke against making the decision so quickly.

"With the increase of cases and the new delta variant, this is expected to be the dominant strain in the next few months. Now is not the time to change when it comes to masks," said another parent. 

The district moved forward by making face masks optional — anyone who wishes to wear one can continue to do so.

The Sunshine State Digest covers breaking news across the state of Florida including politics, local news, sports and crime.

